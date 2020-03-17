|
*have update an article with information about a special Takara Tomy Roboka Battle Card Game Collaboration with*Transformers Cyberverse, Shinkalion & Earth Granner. The Roboka Battle card game brings the current Takara Tomy’s transforming robot lines together. You can buy cards from special machines for just 100 Yen (about $1.00) and bring the main characters of each franchise into battle. The Transformers Cyberverse cards feature Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. There’s also special Tomica Earth Granner die-cast cars including a limited golden Granner Leo Core which should not be confused with our favorite yellow Autobot scout. Watch the promotional » Continue Reading.
