Today, 12:33 AM #1 MilanX3 Animated Join Date: Sep 2014 Location: Ontario Posts: 1,576 Megalopolis Toys: PreOrder Items to Canada Good Day,



I see now that Megalopolis Toys has free shipping to Canada over 150$US.



I was considering getting some PreOrder items and was wondering if anyone has ever bought several PreOrder items from them at the same time, as there doesnt seem to be a way to add several PreOrder items so they all come up as one order to take advantage of the free shipping policy...or maybe I missed something?



Anyone have any experience with them for multiple PreOrders? Is it even possible to combine In Stock with PreOrders in their online shop?



Thanks!

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

