MilanX3
Megalopolis Toys: PreOrder Items to Canada
Good Day,

I see now that Megalopolis Toys has free shipping to Canada over 150$US.

I was considering getting some PreOrder items and was wondering if anyone has ever bought several PreOrder items from them at the same time, as there doesnt seem to be a way to add several PreOrder items so they all come up as one order to take advantage of the free shipping policy...or maybe I missed something?

Anyone have any experience with them for multiple PreOrders? Is it even possible to combine In Stock with PreOrders in their online shop?

Thanks!
