Super_Megatron
Transformers Cyberverse & Rescue Bots Academy June, July And August 2020 Breakdown


Thanks to 2005 Boards Member*Beastbot X*for sharing in our boards the*breakdown of the upcoming Transformers Cyberverse &#38; Rescue Bots Academy for June, July and August 2020. The listings come via friend site and sponsor Entertainment Earth*and we have a pretty long*list with different classes and release dates for several of the announced Transformers Cyberverse and Rescue Bots Academy toys, plus a new wave of Transformers Mega Mighties figures. It’s good to notice that Transformers Cyberverse Iaconus is coming in the Ultimate class size and a new Cyberverse 1-Step Ratchet is listed too. Read the full list after the jump &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Cyberverse & Rescue Bots Academy June, July And August 2020 Breakdown appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
