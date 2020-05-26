|
Transformers Cyberverse & Rescue Bots Academy June, July And August 2020 Breakdown
Thanks to 2005 Boards Member*Beastbot X*for sharing in our boards the*breakdown of the upcoming Transformers Cyberverse & Rescue Bots Academy for June, July and August 2020. The listings come via friend site and sponsor Entertainment Earth
*and we have a pretty long*list with different classes and release dates for several of the announced Transformers Cyberverse and Rescue Bots Academy toys, plus a new wave of Transformers Mega Mighties figures. It’s good to notice that Transformers Cyberverse Iaconus is coming in the Ultimate class size and a new Cyberverse 1-Step Ratchet is listed too. Read the full list after the jump » Continue Reading.
