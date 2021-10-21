|
Alien Attack AAT-02 King of Kavaliers (AOE/TLK Optimus Prime) Color Prototype
Third party company*Alien Attack Toys*have updated their*Weibo account
*with images of the color prototype of their new*AAT-02 King of Kavaliers (AOE/TLK Optimus Prime).* We have good shots of the take on the Age Of Extinction/The Last Knight Optimus Prime design in both modes. Robot mode shows off a nice and shiny deco and it will include several accessories like the Sword Of Judgement, shield, Merlin’s staff, blaster and dagger. Alt mode looks pretty solid with almost no visible trace of the robot mode. According to the information shared in the Weibo post this figure will feature LED lights for the » Continue Reading.
