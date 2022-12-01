evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 3,214

Re: Recent Hasbro Pulse Transformers Fanstream Reveals more core dinos yes

all new deluxes yes

prob yes to black (amber?) leo, looks cool but need to get Evo LP first I guess

pass on Dirge, as above I secured the ER coneheads 2pk already

Armada Megs & OP, I admit I was never an armada fan but these figs look really cool - plus of the only 3 armada figs I ever bought, one was bendy prime, so at least Evo Armada OP is a desired update for me (and it’s not like CW Armada Megs was ever anything other than a half-assed mold re-use; this one appears to be a genuine new-mold effort to faithfully redo him, which I can respect)

And nemesis, ya I prob will pick it up to complement the Ark, but I got to say it looks really gangly in bot mode, and I’m not super hot on it - so as usual I’ll be trying to catch it on discount (ha)

