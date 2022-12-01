Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:14 AM   #1
VicRav
Recent Hasbro Pulse Transformers Fanstream Reveals
I don't seem to see a thread for this at all. Are people interested/excited for the recent reveals:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Qv8...&index=50&t=8s

-Leader Armada Megatron

-Voyager Nemesis Leo Prime

-Voyager Dirge

-Deluxe Beachcomber

-Deluxe Devcon

-Deluxe Axelgrease

-Core Scarr

-Core Swoop

-Nemesis reveal

Personally I am most intereted in Axelgrease and Beachcomber. Maybe Devcon. I was fortunate enough to get Dirge in the 2 pack, otherwise I would be trying to get him too.

Preorders have started to popup and some of the smaller retailers TFtoys, Toysnowman and Toy Crusaders.
Old Today, 09:33 AM   #2
Tiffster
Re: Recent Hasbro Pulse Transformers Fanstream Reveals
Beachcomber is wait n see. The potp version serves me fine and a newer larger one is all good...on clearance. Devcon is a deepcut from the Gambler, but yeah like it. Dirge is great but I already got the 2 pack. The Nemesis is a must buy to complement my Ark. The Armada stuff not my cup of tea, but it looks good for those fans. Nothing else interested me...except upcoming Brawn. The ROTB I'm not excited for...at least until I've actually seen the movie. And yeah, where are the gamestop, walmart, amazon preorders?
Old Today, 09:47 AM   #3
delrue
Re: Recent Hasbro Pulse Transformers Fanstream Reveals
Got all the deluxes on preorder. Might get the Armada Meg when it goes on sale.

Really impressed with what they did with that Blur mold for Devon. Beachcomber comes with a bird 10/10 no notes. Axelgrease just looks rad.
Old Today, 09:53 AM   #4
evenstaves
Re: Recent Hasbro Pulse Transformers Fanstream Reveals
more core dinos yes
all new deluxes yes
prob yes to black (amber?) leo, looks cool but need to get Evo LP first I guess
pass on Dirge, as above I secured the ER coneheads 2pk already
Armada Megs & OP, I admit I was never an armada fan but these figs look really cool - plus of the only 3 armada figs I ever bought, one was bendy prime, so at least Evo Armada OP is a desired update for me (and it’s not like CW Armada Megs was ever anything other than a half-assed mold re-use; this one appears to be a genuine new-mold effort to faithfully redo him, which I can respect)
And nemesis, ya I prob will pick it up to complement the Ark, but I got to say it looks really gangly in bot mode, and I’m not super hot on it - so as usual I’ll be trying to catch it on discount (ha)
