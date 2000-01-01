Today, 08:53 PM #1 Longshot Pretender Join Date: May 2013 Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations Posts: 1,066 Mech Fan Toys MF-08 Ultrl Magenus



































Ultrl Magenus looks great. He has good proportions and is solid. The plastic feels good and nothing was loose.

















The bot doesn't come with much accessories. He has a instruction page, his blaster and warhammer. The warhammer is assembled from a part taken off when he transforms out of his alt mode.























Fairly decent sized, he is taller than TR Perceptor and fits well with MMC Magna.





























His alt mode looks decent but the wheels do not roll. The transformation was simple and everything held together well via tabs and ports. The back plate on the last photo is removed to form the head of the warhammer.

Overall, quite pleased with MFT and their version (KO?) of Ultra Magnus. This figure does not include any Diaclone bonuses but the figure is good on its own. I'll start off by saying that Iron Factory is one of my favourite companies for 3rd party Transformers and taking that first step into collecting legends class was a joyous pitfall. But when Mech Fan Toys came on the scene with slightly bigger legends and some unique offerings like Huge Dragon (Omega Supreme) and Samurai (Springer) they really piqued my interest. With the addition of some Diaclone stuff in their figures they just plain won me over. I'll still buy buy legends class stuff from Iron Factory, Magic Square and Hot Soldiers but MFT definitely has a special place in my collection.Ultrl Magenus looks great. He has good proportions and is solid. The plastic feels good and nothing was loose.The bot doesn't come with much accessories. He has a instruction page, his blaster and warhammer. The warhammer is assembled from a part taken off when he transforms out of his alt mode.Fairly decent sized, he is taller than TR Perceptor and fits well with MMC Magna.His alt mode looks decent but the wheels do not roll. The transformation was simple and everything held together well via tabs and ports. The back plate on the last photo is removed to form the head of the warhammer.Overall, quite pleased with MFT and their version (KO?) of Ultra Magnus. This figure does not include any Diaclone bonuses but the figure is good on its own. Today, 10:02 PM #2 ssjgoku22 Generation 2 Join Date: Feb 2018 Location: Edmonton, Alberta Posts: 141 Re: Mech Fan Toys MF-08 Ultrl Magenus I have this guy too and he is awesome. I really like the fact that he fits in scale with other deluxe figures. Build quality is great and his colors are also fairly accurate.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

