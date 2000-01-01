I'll start off by saying that Iron Factory is one of my favourite companies for 3rd party Transformers and taking that first step into collecting legends class was a joyous pitfall. But when Mech Fan Toys came on the scene with slightly bigger legends and some unique offerings like Huge Dragon (Omega Supreme) and Samurai (Springer) they really piqued my interest. With the addition of some Diaclone stuff in their figures they just plain won me over. I'll still buy buy legends class stuff from Iron Factory, Magic Square and Hot Soldiers but MFT definitely has a special place in my collection.
Ultrl Magenus looks great. He has good proportions and is solid. The plastic feels good and nothing was loose.
The bot doesn't come with much accessories. He has a instruction page, his blaster and warhammer. The warhammer is assembled from a part taken off when he transforms out of his alt mode.
Fairly decent sized, he is taller than TR Perceptor and fits well with MMC Magna.
His alt mode looks decent but the wheels do not roll. The transformation was simple and everything held together well via tabs and ports. The back plate on the last photo is removed to form the head of the warhammer.
Overall, quite pleased with MFT and their version (KO?) of Ultra Magnus. This figure does not include any Diaclone bonuses but the figure is good on its own.