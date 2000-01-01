Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page 'I'm Moving' Sale - up to 50%
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:57 PM   #1
FEZaid
Arabian Knight
FEZaid's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Democratic Federated Republic of Carbombya
Posts: 1,239
'I'm Moving' Sale - up to 50%
Hello,

As the title says I have to move with short notice in a few months.
I would like to unload a lot of this stuff so I have placed some stuff up to 50%, the new price will be underlined and in red at the end of each product.


***BUT***

There are rules as always:

- ask as many inquiries
- I do take pictures
- first come, first serve
- NO holds
- NO pick ups/meet ups
- shipping only
- shipping IS on you
- NO trades


I WILL CHOOSE TO IGNORE A MESSAGE IF DEEMED NOT FIT TO THESE SIMPLE STANDARDS.


___________________________________________


3RD PARTY TRANSFORMERS
Mech Ideas - Apex and Geminus - 70 complete 50% Off - 35
Mastermind Creations - Dicamus - 130 Complete w/ box 7% Off - 120
Fansproject - Combes Robin - 120 Complete w/ box, extra sword 50% Off - 60
Fansproject - Cubrar (Diaclone ver.) w/rider - 100 complete w/ instructions 50% Off - 50

TRANSFORMERS - TAKARA
MP-29 - Shockwave - 80 Complete 50% Off - 40
MP-24 - Star Saber - 150 Complete w/ collectors coin 50% Off - 75
MP-12G - G2 Sideswipe - 80 Complete w/ Dr. Wu add-on kit 50% Off - 40
Legends - Ultra Magnus - 60 w/ Minimus Ambus (not Alpha Trion) 16% Off - 50

TRANSFORMERS - HASBRO
Generations - Kup - 30 w/ iGears add-on kit 50% Off - 15
TF Prime - Ripclaw - 5 Complete
TF Prime - Wheeljack - 10 Complete 50% Off - 5
TF Prime - FE Cliffjumper - 20 Complete 50% Off - 10
TF Animated - Deluxe Ratchet - 10 w/ magnetic add-on parts (painted) 50% Off - 5
TF Animated - Deluxe Samurai Prowl - 30 Complete w/ modifications and paint apps 50% Off - 15

JAPANESE IMPORTS
Machine Robo DX - Cy-Kill (Bike Robo) - 100 Complete w/ box 20% Off - 80
Gundam - Barbatos High Resolution - 120 Complete (very fragile, buy at your own risk, can give more details) 16% Off - 100
Riobot - Gurren Lagann - 380 Complete w/ box 20% Off - 304
Super Robot Chogokin - Grendizer w/ Sapzer UFO - 150 Complete w/ box 20% Off - 120
Soul of Chogokin - GX-76 Grendizer D.C. AND Spazer - 320 Complete w/ boxes 10% Off - 288
Soul of Chogokin - Gunbuster - Buster Gokin Colors - 350 Complete w/ box 10% Off - 315
Nendoroid - 669 Meta Knight - 70 Complete w/ box 50% Off - 35
Figma - 153 Link (Skyward Sword) - 50 Complete 10% Off - 45
Figma - SP-048 Labrys (Red ver.) - 70 Complete w/ box 50% Off - 35
Figma - SP-059 Ninsatsu Hattori Hanzou - 50 Complete 10% Off - 45
Figma - SP-060 Racing Miku 2015 ver. - 200 Complete w/ box, also the exclusive keychain 10% Off - 180
Figma - EX-032 Link (A Link Between Worlds) DX ver. - 70 Complete 10% Off - 63
Figma - 245 Lucina - 60 Complete 10% Off - 54
Figma - 334 Corrin (Female) - 90 Complete w/ box and exclusive bonus sword from GSC 10% Off - 81
Figma - 198 BRS Strength TV Animation Ver. - 90 Complete 10% Off - 81
GSC - Zero Suit Samus Aran - 100 w/ box 10% Off - 90
Vertex - Valkyria Chronicles Selvaria Bles - 120 w/ box 10% Off - 108
Max Factory - Battleship Re-Class - 120 Complete w/ box 10% Off - 108

STAR WARS BLACK SERIES
Star Wars - Ahsoka Tano - 15 complete 50% Off - 7.50
The Force Awakens - Flametrooper - 10 Completev50% Off - 5

MARVEL LEGENDS
Red Onslaught Wave - Scourge - 15 SEALED
Mandroid Wave - Captain American - 5 complete
Mandroid Wave - Winter Soldier - 5 No rifle weapon
Ultimate Green Goblin Wave - Black Cat - 10 complete
Rhino Wave - White Tiger - 10 complete
Sandman Wave - Green Goblin - 15 complete
BAF - Ultimate Green Goblin - 30 complete
BAF - (Red) Onslaught - 45 complete w/ original and Redskull head
BAF part - Thanos' head + left arm - 5
BAF part - Rhino's torso - 5
BAF part - Odin's head, staff, cape - 5
BAF part - Sasquatch right arm - 5
BAF part - Sandman torso - 5
BAF part - Sandman heads x2 - 5
BAF part - Sandman right arm - 5
BAF part - Sandman left leg - 5
__________________
Sales_Thread / Want List / Feedback

Twitter@FEZaid
Last edited by FEZaid; Today at 02:07 PM.
FEZaid is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TFcon Chicago 2018 Fansproject Kausality Krossfire Side Story Down Force
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro/Takara Toys R Us Exclusive MPM-05 Masterpiece Barricade
Transformers
Metroplex (Hasbro) Transformers 1985 Complete With Box
Transformers
Transformers G1 Optimus Prime MIB Boxed CANADIAN MINT COMPLETE RARE
Transformers
Computron Combiner Wars Transformers Generations w/ box etc Hasbro
Transformers
Vintage G2 Transformers Constructions Hook
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:07 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.