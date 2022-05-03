Thanks to InDemand Toys Facebook
*we have our first look at the new*Transformers Studio Series Voyager SS-90 Age Of Extinction Galvatron & SS-89 Bumblebee Movie Thundercracker.* We have stock images showing both figures packaging, robot and alt mode. Galvatron is a completely new mold while Thundercracker is a blue redeco of Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Starscream. Could this be officially revealed today as part of the usual Hasbro’s Transformers Tuesday? Stay tuned with TFW2005! Now click on the discussion link below and share your impressions about these new figures on the 2005 Boards!
