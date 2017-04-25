Direct from the Official Transformers Facebook
*we get a very funny new*Transformers: The Last Knight New Stop Motion Commercial.* We see what happens when First edition toys go to the movie theater and have some fun while watching “The Last knight”. You can watch the video below and then sound off at the 2005 boards! (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);}(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); Nobody likes a noisy theatergoer. Especially when its a Decepticon. But they make pretty sweet #Transformers: The Last » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: The Last Knight New Stop Motion Commercial
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...