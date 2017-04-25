Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
New French Robots In Disguise: Combiner Force: Season 3 TV Spot


A new*French Robots In Disguise: Combiner Force: Season 3 TV Spot*has been shown. Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member*SeanTF1967 for sharing it on our boards. The clip*shows new footage that goes along with the new episodes. You can check the video below and click on the bar to join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards.

The post New French Robots In Disguise: Combiner Force: Season 3 TV Spot appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
