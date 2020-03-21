Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
New Transformers Cyberverse Scout Class Bumblebee Redeco Images


Thanks to our very own Nevermore*we can share for you an image of an upcoming*Transformers Cyberverse Scout Class Bumblebee redeco. The image comes from a Meijer listing*together with other previously seen Cyberverse Scout figures. This is a gray and yellow redeco of Wave 5 Scout Hive Swarm Attack Bumblebee. We are yet to see additional extra information of this release, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post New Transformers Cyberverse Scout Class Bumblebee Redeco Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



