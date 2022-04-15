Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Buzzworthy Bumblebee Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Energon Escape 2pk First Look


Coming to us from Target.com we have our first look at an upcoming Buzzworthy Bumblebee Energon Escape two-pack, featuring none other than Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. Significant is the fact that this is technically one of our first official looks at Rise of the Beasts product, as denoted by its logo on the packaging. The description is as follows: BUZZWORTHY BUMBLEBEE: You’ve probably heard the buzz, but Bumblebee is kind of a big deal. And now the bodacious bot is making his mark with a line of some of the most buzzworthy Bumblebee products for fans of all ages &#187; Continue Reading.

ssjgoku22
Re: Buzzworthy Bumblebee Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Energon Escape 2pk First Lo
Nice, more shelf-warmers
Yonoid
Re: Buzzworthy Bumblebee Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Energon Escape 2pk First Lo
I got the prime from a used lot for $5 years ago. Even now I still feel ripped off.
