New stock photos of wave 4 Crash Combiners from the Transformers: Robots in Disguise line have surfaced on Amazon with a listed release of April 1, 2018, but currently overpriced at $30.95. The first set of images are of Primelock
, featuring Optimus Prime and Grimlock. The photos show off how the figures look in robot form, combined form and vehicle (and dinosaur) form, as well as the packaging. The two are able to combine in one, simple step. Also remember that all Crash Combiners can be mixed and matched with each other. They can also be scanned to unlock
