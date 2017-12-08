Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Stock Photos of Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Wave 4 Crash Combiners
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:21 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,336
New Stock Photos of Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Wave 4 Crash Combiners


New stock photos of wave 4 Crash Combiners from the Transformers: Robots in Disguise line have surfaced on Amazon with a listed release of April 1, 2018, but currently overpriced at $30.95. The first set of images are of Primelock, featuring Optimus Prime and Grimlock. The photos show off how the figures look in robot form, combined form and vehicle (and dinosaur) form, as well as the packaging. The two are able to combine in one, simple step. Also remember that all Crash Combiners can be mixed and matched with each other. They can also be scanned to unlock &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Stock Photos of Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Wave 4 Crash Combiners appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 MOSC MOC Wildrider Stunticon Original Sealed
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Loose Complete Figure Megatron Gun 1980s Hasbro Stand
Transformers
Transformers Animated lot of 3 Grimlock, Swoop & Snarl complete
Transformers
Transformers Autobot Air Guardian JETFIRE Vintage Gen1 1984 with box hasbro band
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot - Incomplete, Parts/Customize
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:39 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.