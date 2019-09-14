|
Transform And Roll Out TR-02 Commander Of Stars (Cybertron Optimus Prime) Color Rende
Via*????? Weibo
*we can share for you the colors renders of the upcoming*Transform And Roll Out TR-02 Commander Of Stars (Cybertron Optimus Prime).* This is the second project of 3P company Transform And Roll Out (they had released a*MP scaled G1 jazz before
) and they bring us an improved rendition of Cybertron Optimus Prime. The color renders show that the deco will be faithful to the original colors. According to the information shared, this figure will*be 24 cm tall in his robot mode and 28 cm tall in his combined Super Mode. The fire truck alt mode will be » Continue Reading.
