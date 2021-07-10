|
RenegadeCon 2021 Postponed To August
Renegade Game Studio is announcing
that*RenegadeCon 2021 has been postponed to August from its original date of July. RenegadeCon Virtual 2021 Digital Convention on the move! New dates: Aug 27th & 28th We recently announced #RenegadeCon for July, but global logistical issues have arisen. So much great stuff to show, and we dont want to settle for anything less than 100%! Thank you for your patience! We will announce the new schedule as we receive it.
