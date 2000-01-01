Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:36 AM   #1
dingd0ng
Crossover
dingd0ng's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Markham, Ontario
Posts: 1,496
FS: Hasbro Fortress Maximus + PE God Sword
Hi Everyone,

Decided that I want to get the Takara version therefore looking to sell my Hasbro version + PE Sword. Both opened and displayed, Fort Max has never been transformed, stickers applied. Packaging and everything is still available. Prefer pickup in Markham, shipping would be buyer's expense.

Looking to let both go for $185.

Pictures available upon request.

Please message me if you are interested, peeps that have dealt with me know i keep my figures in great shape. Shoot me offers, and we can work from there.

Thanks for viewing my thread.
Feedback Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=dingd0ng
Last edited by dingd0ng; Today at 12:46 AM.
