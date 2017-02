Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,104

New Jersey Collectors Con Spring Show Update March 12th 2017



New Jersey Collectors Con Spring Show Is This Sunday March 12th Holiday Inn Cherry Hill New Jersey 2175 West Marlton Pike (Rt. 70), Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 The door prize announcements will start at 9AM and conclude at 3:30PM with our last door prize announcement. 9AM Early Bird Coffee Mug Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Mug 9AM Hasbro Toy Fair 2017 Gift Bag 9AM Marvel Legends Spider-Man BAF Sandman Complete Wave 10AM Punisher One:12 Collective by Mezco! 10AM LEGO Toy Fair 2017 Gift Bag 10AM SDCC 2012 Power Rangers Box Set



