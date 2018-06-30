Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,551
Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Wave 2, Voyager Wave 3, Voyager Thundercracker & Po


2005 Boards member*anthamic let us know that*Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Wave 2, Voyager Wave 3, Voyager Thundercracker &#38; Power Of The Primes Wave 3 Are Out At Philippines Retail. Wave 3 Voyager Ironhide, together with Wave 2 Deluxes Lockdown and Jazz were spotted at*Toys R Us in Century Mall. As a nice surprise, Studio Series ToysRUs exclusive Studio Series Thundercracker was also found in the store together with Power Of The Primes Voyager Wave 3 Inferno. Power Of The Primes Wave 3 Legends*Autobot Outback and Cindersaur were spotted at*Toys R Us in Uptown Mall. Happy hunting to our fellow collectors &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Wave 2, Voyager Wave 3, Voyager Thundercracker & Power Of The Primes Wave 3 At Philippines Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
