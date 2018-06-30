|
Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Wave 2, Voyager Wave 3, Voyager Thundercracker & Po
2005 Boards member*anthamic let us know that*Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Wave 2, Voyager Wave 3, Voyager Thundercracker & Power Of The Primes Wave 3 Are Out At Philippines Retail. Wave 3 Voyager Ironhide, together with Wave 2 Deluxes Lockdown and Jazz were spotted at*Toys R Us in Century Mall. As a nice surprise, Studio Series ToysRUs exclusive Studio Series Thundercracker was also found in the store together with Power Of The Primes Voyager Wave 3 Inferno. Power Of The Primes Wave 3 Legends*Autobot Outback and Cindersaur were spotted at*Toys R Us in Uptown Mall. Happy hunting to our fellow collectors » Continue Reading.
