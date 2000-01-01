Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Studio series wreck gar first look. Kremzeek reviews.
Today, 09:53 AM
#
1
Matrix_Holder
The chosen one
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Burlington, ont, canada
Posts: 6,233
Studio series wreck gar first look. Kremzeek reviews.
First look at studio series wreckgar? From kremzeek reviews. Looks fantastic.
Today, 09:58 AM
#
2
Gunslinger
Generation 2
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Mtl, Qc
Posts: 177
Re: Studio series wreck gar first look. Kremzeek reviews.
Hasbro seems to have hit this one out of the park, looks great to me!
Today, 10:01 AM
#
3
Janitor
Titanium
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Markham
Posts: 1,266
Re: Studio series wreck gar first look. Kremzeek reviews.
Wowsers gorgeous!
Today, 10:53 AM
#
4
NightshadeX
Machine War
Join Date: Jul 2016
Location: New Brunswick
Posts: 244
Re: Studio series wreck gar first look. Kremzeek reviews.
Holy crap that is perfect!
