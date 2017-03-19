With all the Transformers Live Action Movie news these days and with the recently concluded Toy Fair, there had been*another*event which had gone unnoticed last week. Hasbro (specifically the Transformers Franchise) has generated*a huge*presence in South Africa recently and to celebrate, a team of organizers has initiated a traveling Transformers Exhibition project to gather up fellow fans from SA. The event will take place from March 2017 to January*2018. Named as Transformers: Animatronics – The Exhibition, the official description for the first location is as follows: “From March to May 2017*Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee and the Rescue Bots will invade » Continue Reading.
