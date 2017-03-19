Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,216

Info And Images Of Transformers: Animatronics ? The Exhibition



With all the Transformers Live Action Movie news these days and with the recently concluded Toy Fair, there had been*another*event which had gone unnoticed last week. Hasbro (specifically the Transformers Franchise) has generated*a huge*presence in South Africa recently and to celebrate, a team of organizers has initiated a traveling Transformers Exhibition project to gather up fellow fans from SA. The event will take place from March 2017 to January*2018. Named as Transformers: Animatronics – The Exhibition, the official description for the first location is as follows: “From March to May 2017*Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee and the Rescue Bots will invade



The post Info And Images Of Transformers: Animatronics – The Exhibition appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

