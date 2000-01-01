Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,437
TFcon Toronto 2021 rescheduled to December 10-12
We hope everyone is doing well.

Due to the delayed vaccine rollout and continued restrictions on gatherings in Ontario, we have rescheduled the date of TFcon Toronto 2021 to December 10-12. We hope by the end of this year we will all be able to gather in person finally for what will be an epic event for you to all attend.

A new hotel block is now available. All July hotel reservations will automatically be canceled on your behalf.

All exhibitor bookings have been transferred to this date, no action is required.

Attendee registration information will be available in the future once we have a better understanding of what Public Health restrictions will be in place.

Please stay safe and we hope to see you all in December.
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:24 PM   #2
optimusb39
Animated
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,708
Re: TFcon Toronto 2021 rescheduled to December 10-12
I really hope it happens. Ive been jonesing for a tfcon and that would make for a great christmas season.
Online isnt the same...
optimusb39 is offline   Reply With Quote
