TFcon Toronto 2021 rescheduled to December 10-12



Due to the delayed vaccine rollout and continued restrictions on gatherings in Ontario, we have rescheduled the date of December 10-12. We hope by the end of this year we will all be able to gather in person finally for what will be an epic event for you to all attend.







All exhibitor bookings have been transferred to this date, no action is required.



Attendee registration information will be available in the future once we have a better understanding of what Public Health restrictions will be in place.



A new hotel block is now available . All July hotel reservations will automatically be canceled on your behalf.





