Today, 12:34 PM
CannonFodder
Montreal
WTB:G1 Prowl & Smoke screen
My pandemic hobby was to pull out all my old toys out of storage. During the a process I started collecting the original G1s. I'm looking for the last 2 I need to complete my essentials. I'm looking for G1 Prowl and Smokescreen. I'm just want a complete vehicle mode, so missing accessories are not a big deal. I don't mind a crease in the common break points, but I don't want any that are completely broken. Ideally I'd prefer G1 and not re-issues, but at this point I'm willing to compromise.

While I'm not actively looking for the following I'd be curious about Original G1s of the following. I picked up re-issues or proxies for these in my collection. But I'd prefer the originals if I can get them at a reasonable price.

Optimus
Megatron
Shockwave
Insecticons
