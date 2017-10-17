Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,027
Transformers: The Last Knight Voyagers & Legends Wave 2 Found At Peruvian Retail


Via*Transformers Peru*we have some good news for South*American collectors: Transformers: The Last Knight Voyagers &#38; Legends Wave 2 Were Finally Found At Peruvian Retail. After many months of having only TLK Wave 1 in stores, Voyager Megatron and Hound were finally found at Tai Loy store in Plaza Norte Mall for 149.90 Peruvian Soles which is about 46.23 US Dollars. As an extra Bonus, TLK Legends Megatron was found in Wong store in Santa Cruz for 30 Peruvian Soles, about 9,24 UD Dollars. We hope that finally the rest of South America countries will be receiving &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Voyagers & Legends Wave 2 Found At Peruvian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



