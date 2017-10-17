Via*Transformers Peru
*we have some good news for South*American collectors: Transformers: The Last Knight Voyagers & Legends Wave 2 Were Finally Found At Peruvian Retail. After many months of having only TLK Wave 1 in stores, Voyager Megatron and Hound were finally found at Tai Loy store in Plaza Norte Mall for 149.90 Peruvian Soles which is about 46.23 US Dollars. As an extra Bonus, TLK Legends Megatron was found in Wong store in Santa Cruz for 30 Peruvian Soles, about 9,24 UD Dollars. We hope that finally the rest of South America countries will be receiving » Continue Reading.
