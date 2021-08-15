Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers War For Cybertron Promotional 3D Projection In Chengdu, China


We have something really impressive to share with you. The official Transformers China Weibo account*have just uploaded a video showing off a new*Transformers War For Cybertron Promotional 3D projection. This is sure an astonishing way to promote the 25 Beast Wars anniversary in China. A big space in Taikoo Li mall in Chengdu surprised local citizens with 3D projection featuring the Ark, Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal out of the screen and inviting people to join the event. According to the information shared, you can enjoy this attraction until August 20th. You can watch the original video here*or &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers War For Cybertron Promotional 3D Projection In Chengdu, China appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



