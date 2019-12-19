|
Threezero Deluxe Bumblebee Movie Soundwave & Ravage Official Images And Release Infor
Threezero social media channels
*have shared new official images and information of*their impressive Deluxe action figure:*Soundwave & Ravage from the Bumblebee movie. We have a full-body shot of Soundwave in all his movie-accurate glory. This non-transforming top quality action figure will be 11.2 inches tall with 80 articulation points. We finally have a look at Ravage, which was not shown in the first teaser announcement
. Ravage looks in perfect scale with Soundwave and looks as posable and detailed as the Decepticon warrior. Pre-orders will start from*December 23, 2019, so keep an eye in our sponsors to grab yours. » Continue Reading.
The post Threezero Deluxe Bumblebee Movie Soundwave & Ravage Official Images And Release Information
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.