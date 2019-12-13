|
Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Energon Armor Clobber Out At Canadian Retail & In
Attention Canadian collectors! Thanks to 2005 Boards member*imfallenangel*we can report that the new*Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Energon Armor Clobber has been found at Canadian retail. Clobber is part of the upcoming new Transformers Cyberverse releases
we reported a few days ago. This figure was spotted*at ToysRUs in Ottawa, Ontario
. This Ultra Class figure features a new “Energon Armor” gimmick which deploys a clear plastic armor in robot mode.*imfallenangel*was kind to share several in-hand images of this new figure showing packaging, posability, transformation sequence and the aforementioned new gimmick. We hope the other announced Ultra Class toys: Hot Rod, » Continue Reading.
