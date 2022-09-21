Great news for fellow fans and collectors in Europe. Hasbro have just announced that*Hasbro Pulse EU website is expanding to more european countries. As confirmed by*Hasbro Pulse Instagram account
, registrations*are now live for France, Spain, Italy, and Austria. Collector of the aforementioned countries now will have access and shipping to the extensive Hasbro Pulse Transformers catalog and their exclusives. These countries join the United Kingdom and Germany. Click on the discussion link below and share your thoughts on the 2005 Boards!
