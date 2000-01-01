Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Kingdom Vertebreak Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:09 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,819
Kingdom Vertebreak Review
Transformers Kingdom Vertebreak might be a tiny core class offering of a band new character...and that may put some people off, but she is shockingly quite excellent and might just be worth giving a chance to. You might be surprised.

https://youtu.be/r-EzOigIR30
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
VINTAGE LOT OF 5 MINI TRANSFORMERS,FROM HASBRO,80's BONE CRUSHER,LONG HAUL,ETC
Transformers
Transformers Robot Points Lot
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Autobot Twinferno Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Autobot Rewind Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Dinobot Sludge Liege Maximo Bio Card
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Blackwing Onyx Bio Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Autobot Stripes Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:18 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.