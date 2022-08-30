IDW Publishing released its schedule for the upcoming 2022 edition of New York Comic Con
, including the following Transformers-related event: Friday, October 7 ? 5:00pm – 6:00pm, Booth #2557 Transformers signing, featuring Andrew Griffith (Transformers Shattered Glass II
), Livio Ramondelli (Transformers Escape
, writer/artist of The Kill Lock) and E.J. Su (Transformers: Last Bot Standing
Check out the full details here
