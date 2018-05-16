|
Possible Street Date Of Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Toyline Revealed
With special thanks to Hasbro toy distributors in Sri Lanka and South America, we have learned the Street Date for Transformers: Bumblebee movie toyline. Slated for a Halloween Release, the toyline will hit shelves on Wednesday,*October 31st. Of course it’s not unusual to see the line, more than a month earlier than the movie. Transformers: The Last Knight toyline was released on April 24th, 2017
against its June 20th premiere date. This new release date also reflects the same time gap. Based on the info we gathered, Transformers: Bumblebee toyline will consist of (but not limited to) the following » Continue Reading.
