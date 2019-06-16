|
Official Transformers Kentei (Proficiency Test) on February 16, 2020 In Tokyo & Osaka
Japanese fans will have an opportunity to prove how much they know about Transformers. Japanese Website Kentei Uketsuke
, known in Japan for offering tests and certificates for an enormous amount of categories (from how much do you know about rice to otaku knowledge), has opened a new*Official Transformers Kentei
(Proficiency Test). The proficiency test will be taken this upcoming February 16th in Tokyo and Osaka. There’s a practice section on the site
*for fans to train for the test. There are several multiple-choice questions from several Transformers series (G1, Beast Wars and even Cyberverse) and movies. While the » Continue Reading.
