Newage Toys have revealed via their*Weibo*account*
*images of the color prototypes of their new H48C Christine*& H48S Sif (Legends Scale Elita-1 & Solus Prime). These are redecos and retools of*Newage H48 Maschinenmensch (Legends scale G1 Arcee)
. Read on for some details about each new variant. H48C Christine*? White and pink redeco with a new head. Includes a gun and 2 pairs of interchangeable hands H48N Ninja Dickey ? A more extensive retool and redeco inspired by Solus Prime. It comes with a battle hammer and 2 pairs of interchangeable hands. See all the new images after the break » Continue Reading.
