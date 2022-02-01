|
Rodimus Convoy
Did business with this member for a fairly hard to get figure that I place a "want ad".
He contacted me within the same day, was amazing in communicating and such.
I didn't even get a chance to get the tracking before the package showed up at my door from across the province!
Absolutely fantastic!
