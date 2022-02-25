Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Favourite year for transformers
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 02:12 PM
#
1
savagephil
Beasty
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: toronto
Posts: 305
Favourite year for transformers
Was wondering what year do you guys think was best for Transformers? Why was it for you, the character selection, a holy grail etc.
For me 2021 in recent memory was the best for transformers with the kingdom and studio series 86 line, it was absolutely incredible.
Attached Thumbnails
savagephil
View Public Profile
Send a private message to savagephil
Find More Posts by savagephil
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Deluxe BUMBLEBEE Robots in Disguise 2006 Complete Mint w/instruct
Transformers Batteries & Playing Cards Hasbro Set (2014) - Import - NEW in Pkg
Transformers MPM-04 Optimus Prime Movie Series TakaraTomy Japan
Transformers Animated - Ratchet Action Figure Hasbro 2007 Complete Mint w/instru
Transformers 2008 Animated Prowl Deluxe Class 2007 Complete Mint w/instructions
Transformers Generations War Cybertron game Cybertronian OPTIMUS PRIME MEGATRON
Transformers Generations Thrilling 30 Leader Class JETFIRE complete
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
02:42 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.