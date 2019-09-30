|
Toyhax.com September 2019 Update
Toyhax
dropped by again and gave us an update for their newest label sets. Here is what Delta Star of Toyhax has to share with us: “It’s the first set for the new Siege Omega, and focuses on upgrades and base details for Countdown
; This release sees sets for both the cartoon
and toy accurate
Refractor, featuring simulated leather, realistic camera details, vibrant chest labels and more; Finally, you can complete your collection of Siege Seekers with our tailfin and labels for Skywarp
; We’ve got some sets for Covert Clone Sideswipe covering his radical G2 » Continue Reading.
Toyhax.com September 2019 Update
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
