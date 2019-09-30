|
Masterpiece Movie MPM-06 Jazz Official Japanese Release Date And Stock Images
It took some time, but Takara Tomy has finally announced the Japanese release of*Masterpiece Movie MPM-06 Jazz. Jazz has been listed in Takara Tomy Mall Website
, and it’s up for pre-order for*10800 Yen ($100.00 approximately) and it’s scheduled to be released in early November 2019. Click on the bar to see the new stock images and lets us know your impressions on this new Masterpiece Movie release on the 2005 Boards!
