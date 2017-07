MPM-3 Bumblebee ? Transformers Masterpiece Photo Review

One of the most anticipated figures shown off at Toy Fair 2017 for me was Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee.* A higher end, more detailed, more complicated version of Bee than what has come previously with plans for semi-in-scale future figures.* As someone who enjoys the Movieverse version of Bumblebee and his alt form Camaro, getting a definitive version was welcome.* We have the Asian version in hand, which is out now and shipping from site sponsor TFSource . Read on to check out some additional thoughts and then head on over to Reflector @ TFW2005 to see all 65+ HD pics! » Continue Reading.