MPM-3 Bumblebee ? Transformers Masterpiece Photo Review
One of the most anticipated figures shown off at Toy Fair 2017 for me was Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee.* A higher end, more detailed, more complicated version of Bee than what has come previously with plans for semi-in-scale future figures.* As someone who enjoys the Movieverse version of Bumblebee and his alt form Camaro, getting a definitive version was welcome.* We have the Asian version in hand, which is out now and shipping from site sponsor TFSource
Read on to check out some additional thoughts and then head on over to Reflector @ TFW2005 to see all 65+ HD pics!
