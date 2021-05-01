Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Rumor: Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Alabama New Listing


2005 Board member*GotBot, who has shared accurate information in the past, has shared information about a new Transformers Generations*Deluxe Alabama listing. As you should imagine, this is still a placeholder name but the figure is supposed to be priced*$29.99 CAD which is about $24.41 USD. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation or images. What could this mysterious listing be? Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Board!

The post Rumor: Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Alabama New Listing appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



