|
Rumor: Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Alabama New Listing
2005 Board member*GotBot, who has shared accurate information in the past, has shared information about a new Transformers Generations*Deluxe Alabama listing. As you should imagine, this is still a placeholder name but the figure is supposed to be priced*$29.99 CAD which is about $24.41 USD. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation or images. What could this mysterious listing be? Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Board!
The post Rumor: Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Alabama New Listing
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca