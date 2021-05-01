Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,471

Rumor: Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Alabama New Listing



2005 Board member*GotBot, who has shared accurate information in the past, has shared information about a new Transformers Generations*Deluxe Alabama listing. As you should imagine, this is still a placeholder name but the figure is supposed to be priced*$29.99 CAD which is about $24.41 USD. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation or images. What could this mysterious listing be? Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Board!



The post







More... 2005 Board member*GotBot, who has shared accurate information in the past, has shared information about a new Transformers Generations*Deluxe Alabama listing. As you should imagine, this is still a placeholder name but the figure is supposed to be priced*$29.99 CAD which is about $24.41 USD. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation or images. What could this mysterious listing be? Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Board!The post Rumor: Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe “Alabama” New Listing appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca