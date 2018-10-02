Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,173

Toys R Us U.S. Version 2.0: It?s Not Over, Prime



Buried within the docket of the ongoing Toys R Us bankruptcy case is some surprising news at entry #5058, shared by 2005 boards member Spiderus Prime: the Debtors have determined, in consultation with the Consultation Parties, to cancel the Intellectual Property Auction and reorganize Debtor Geoffrey [as a]*new, operating Toys R Us and Babies R Us branding company that maintains existing global license agreements and can invest in and create new, domestic, retail operating businesses under the Toys R Us and Babies R Us names, as well as expand its international presence and further develop its private brands business. In



Buried within the docket of the ongoing Toys R Us bankruptcy case is some surprising news at entry #5058, shared by 2005 boards member Spiderus Prime: the Debtors have determined, in consultation with the Consultation Parties, to cancel the Intellectual Property Auction and reorganize Debtor Geoffrey [as a]*new, operating Toys R Us and Babies R Us branding company that maintains existing global license agreements and can invest in and create new, domestic, retail operating businesses under the Toys R Us and Babies R Us names, as well as expand its international presence and further develop its private brands business.





