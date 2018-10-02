|
IDW Lost Light Issue 25 Retailer Incentive Cover By Alex Milne
The journey is about to end. Lost Light will finish its publication with issue 25, and there’s no better way to go with the impressive*Lost Light Issue 25 Retailer Incentive Cover By Alex Milne. Alex Milne was kind to share this cover via his Twitter account
, and we are sure your optics will be more than pleased with this art. Rodimus and Megatron in the center surrounded by all the Lost Light crew in all their glory. Here you are some comments from Alex Milne’s tweet: So IDW was kind enough to allow me to share this cover with » Continue Reading.
