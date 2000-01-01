Would totally love to complete transactions at TFCon this year!
I still love this mold, and was originally out to get all of the recolors, but alas, time has passed and my priorities have shifted, so I hope these can go to a good home.
All prices in Canadian, and I could cut you better prices if you buy more!
- Henkei Convoy (MIB) - $60
- Classics Optimus Prime (MIB) - $30
I want to keep ONE of these two, so I'm keeping whichever doesn't sell.
- United Ultra Magnus (MIB) - $60
- Universe Nemesis Prime (MIB) - $50
- AoE Optimus Prime 2-pack (MIB) - $30
- Cloud Optimus Prime (MIB) - $90
- Classics Magnus (from the 2-pack with Skywarp, loose) - $40
- Custom Henkei Shining Magnus
(loose) - $30 (additional details about the custom in the link)
- Custom Powered Convoy
(loose) - $30 (additional details about the custom in the link)
PM me for any questions!