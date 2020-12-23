Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers The IDW Collection Phase Three, Volume 1: Available For Amazon Pre-Order


Phase Three of the IDW Collection collects the following issues: Revolution #0-5, the Transformers: Till All Are One, Transformers, Action Man &#38; Transformers: More Than Meets The Eye Revolution one-shots, Transformers: Till All Are One #5-8 and Revolutionaries #1-4. Scheduled for release on September 20, 2021, lock in your Amazon pre-order for this hardcover here then sound off on the 2005 boards! Presenting the final phase of IDW’s Transformers universe in recommended reading order, including one-shots, crossovers, and event series! The Revolution begins here! Explosions rip across Earth–and all signs of blame point to OPTIMUS PRIME and the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers The IDW Collection Phase Three, Volume 1: Available For Amazon Pre-Order appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
