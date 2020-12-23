Phase Three of the IDW Collection collects the following issues: Revolution #0-5, the Transformers: Till All Are One, Transformers, Action Man & Transformers: More Than Meets The Eye Revolution one-shots, Transformers: Till All Are One #5-8 and Revolutionaries
#1-4. Scheduled for release on September 20, 2021, lock in your Amazon pre-order for this hardcover here
then sound off on the 2005 boards! Presenting the final phase of IDW’s Transformers universe in recommended reading order, including one-shots, crossovers, and event series! The Revolution begins here! Explosions rip across Earth–and all signs of blame point to OPTIMUS PRIME and the » Continue Reading.
