Old Today, 08:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Gamestop Exclusive Transformers G1 Megatron Modern Icons Helmet In-Hand Images


Courtesy of our very own 2005 Boards member*whitewolfe313*we can share for you some in-hand images of the new*Transformers G1 Megatron Modern Icons replica helmet.* Orinally scheduled for release in August 2021, this helmet is finally shipping for all of those patient fans who pre-order it. We have a closer look at the helmet showing off his LED eyes, the impressive finishing and painting and the detailed interior. Not much left to say, so click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

