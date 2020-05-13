Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Next Takara Tomy Generations Selects Teaser Image ? God Neptune Incoming?


Via the official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter*we have our first teaser image of the next installment in the Generations Selects line. We can clearly see the recently released King Poseidon’s silhouette. We can bet this will be a King Poseidon repaint in God Neptune’s colors. For those not familiarized with the character, God Neptune was a white version of King Poseidon/Piranacon that was seen in the Japanese exclusive Beast Wars II cartoon. We are yet to see an official confirmation, but we are sure many fans were already expecting this repaint. Will this figure be sold individually or &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Next Takara Tomy Generations Selects Teaser Image – God Neptune Incoming? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



