Old Today, 03:54 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,722
IDW?s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: 5-Page Preview of Issue #39


Cyclonus’ reunion with Provoke takes a new turn as a long-held secret is revealed in part three of “Darkness, Once Gazed Upon.” Prepare for this week’s arrival of Transformers issue #39 by reading the 5-page preview from Comic Watch after the jump, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Andrew Griffith (Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Stefano Simone (Cover Artist), Blacky Shepherd (Cover Artist)

The post IDW?s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: 5-Page Preview of Issue #39 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



