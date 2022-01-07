Cyclonus’ reunion with Provoke takes a new turn as a long-held secret is revealed in part three of “Darkness, Once Gazed Upon.” Prepare for this week’s arrival of Transformers issue #39 by reading the 5-page preview from Comic Watch after the jump, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author), Andrew Griffith (Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Stefano Simone (Cover Artist), Blacky Shepherd (Cover Artist)
The post IDW?s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: 5-Page Preview of Issue #39
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...