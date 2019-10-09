|
Mech Fans Toys MS-19 Flame Commander (Legends Scaled Rodimus Prime) Colored Prototype
Via*Mech Fans Toys Weibo
*we can share images of the colored prototype of the new*Mech Fans Toys MS-19 Flame Commander (Legends Scaled Rodimus Prime). The Legends scaled market sure brings us outstanding small molds and this one is no exception. Flame Commander stands only 12 cm. tall, but it can transform into a cartoon accurate*Rodimus Prime*with an opening chest with a Matrix, an alt mode that can split into the front car (Hot Rod style) and a trailer which can convert into a battle station for the figure. To top it all, it includes the following accessorizes: 2 guns (can » Continue Reading.
