Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Mech Fans Toys MS-19 Flame Commander (Legends Scaled Rodimus Prime) Colored Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:11 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,576
Mech Fans Toys MS-19 Flame Commander (Legends Scaled Rodimus Prime) Colored Prototype


Via*Mech Fans Toys Weibo*we can share images of the colored prototype of the new*Mech Fans Toys MS-19 Flame Commander (Legends Scaled Rodimus Prime). The Legends scaled market sure brings us outstanding small molds and this one is no exception. Flame Commander stands only 12 cm. tall, but it can transform into a cartoon accurate*Rodimus Prime*with an opening chest with a Matrix, an alt mode that can split into the front car (Hot Rod style) and a trailer which can convert into a battle station for the figure. To top it all, it includes the following accessorizes: 2 guns (can &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Mech Fans Toys MS-19 Flame Commander (Legends Scaled Rodimus Prime) Colored Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Iron Factory Pink Assassin Arcee 3rd Party Transformers
Transformers
1980'S TRANSFORMERS TOYS COLLECTION OF 27
Transformers
Transformers Seige War For Cybertron deluxe Ratchet (brand new)
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Prime Wars Trilogy Amazon Exclusive Blast Off MISB
Transformers
Transformers Siege War for Cybertron WFC Deluxe Autobot Ratchet MISB
Transformers
MEGATRON complete Takara G1 ORIGINAL TRANSFORMER 80s Vintage Toy Deception COOL
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations Titan Class METROPLEX BRAND NEW Sealed MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:35 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.