Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Earthrise Grapple (and Solar Storm too) Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:27 PM   #1
GotBot
Crossover
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,484
Earthrise Grapple (and Solar Storm too) Review
No real comparison as Earthrise Grapple is a sleeper hit but Solar Storm Grapple is a nice lad too - https://youtu.be/F3IOEs5vOx0
GotBot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformers Commemorative Series Reissue Lot Hoist, Tracks, Inferno, Grapple
Transformers
Transformers Vintage G1 Autobot Optimus Prime + Trailer Original 1980/82 Hasbro
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 BLUESTREAK MIB ORIGINAL GREAT CONDITION COMPLETE 280 NISSAN NICE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 PERCEPTOR MIB ORIGINAL GREAT CONDITION COMPLETE 280 NISSAN NICE
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers 1980s Takara Lot
Transformers
Transformers Siege WFC-S27 PHANTOMSTRIKE SQUADRON SKYWARP Amazon Exclusive
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 SMOKESCREEN MIB ORIGINAL GREAT CONDITION COMPLETE 280 NISSAN
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:40 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.