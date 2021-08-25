|
Transformers Cyberverse Wave 10 Ultra Class Out At US Retail
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*ahchu*we can confirm that the new*Transformers Cyberverse Wave 10 Ultra Class is out at US retail. This wave consists of a new Energon Armor Ramjet mold (found only in*Singapore
*and*Chile
*so far) and a re-release of Energon Armor Skullcruncher in the new Cyberverse Season 4 packaging. Happy hunting!  
