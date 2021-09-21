|
Cosmic Brothers Studio Beast Wars Dinobot Statue Color Images
we can share for your our first color images of the new*Cosmic Brothers Studio Beast Wars Dinobot Statue.* This statue shows the former Predacon and heroic Maximal warrior holding his sword and spinning blade ready to fight. From we can see from the images, it will have an interchangeable hand and the Golden Disk. This company had previously worked on a Dark Of The Moon Megatron statue too
There's still no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more information.
