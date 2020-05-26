Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Action Toys UM-03 Ultimetal Megatron New Stock Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,714
Action Toys UM-03 Ultimetal Megatron New Stock Images


Via friend site and sponsor Robotkingdom we finally have an update of*Action Toys UM-03 Ultimetal Megatron. The new stock images of this impressive non-transforming G1 Megatron action figure reveal several finishing differences from the last images we reported while back in February, 2019. Ultimetal Megatron features a highly detailed G1 sculpt, a lot of die-cast parts, high level of posability and several removable panels that let you see the inner part of the Decepticon leader. As we can see from the images, it also features a light-up fusion cannon. This figure stands 17 inches (43.18 cm) tall and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Action Toys UM-03 Ultimetal Megatron New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Jetfire Transformers G1 Vintage Used See Description For Details. Generation One
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Battle Core Optimus Prime Voyager Combiner Wars Transformers
Transformers
30TH ANNIVERSARY TRANSFORMERS JETFIRE
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMERS OMEGA SUPREME Body/Tank only Super Nice but not working.
Transformers
Takara Beastwars Dinosaur Megatron T-Rex Transformer 1997 Kenner no package D-1
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-37 Artfire Figure JAPAN Official New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:49 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.